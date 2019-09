Vice President of Iran and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran's (AEOI) director Ali Akbar Salehi speaks during the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s 63rd General Conference at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, 16 September 2019. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks to reporters on Sept. 26, 2019, during a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, New York. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks to reporters on Sept. 26, 2019, during a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, New York. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Iran's president on Thursday questioned European countries' willingness to salvage the 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA) and said that if the situation does not change the Islamic nation will continue to scale back its obligations under that deal.

In a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Hassan Rouhani accused Europe of not living up to its promises to safeguard the accord following the withdrawal of the United States.