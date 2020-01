A handout photo made available by Iran's Supreme Leader Office shows Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) leading a Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER OFFICE HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Iran's Supreme Leader Office shows large portraits of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleiman (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (R), Iraqi-Iranian military commander headed of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) as worshipers cheer during a sermon by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured) during Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER OFFICE HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Iran's Supreme Leader Office shows Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waving during a Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER OFFICE HANDOUT

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Iran people "refused to surrender" as he delivered Friday prayers for the first time in eight years.

Khamenei delivered the most important weekly sermon amid widespread protests over the downing of Ukrainian plane in Tehran last week. EFE-EPA