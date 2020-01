Members of the International Red Crescent collect bodies of victims around the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board, in Shahriar, Iran, 08 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

(FILE) - Canada's prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference during the NATO Summit in London, Britain, 04 December 2019 (reissued 09 January 2020). EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A handout photo made available by Ukranian Presidential Press service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lays flowers to the portraits of crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 which crashed near Tehran at Boryspil International Airport in Kiev, Ukraine, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE/STR HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout frame grab taken from the state-run Iran TV (IRIB) shows Iran's civil aviation chief Ali Abedzadeh delivering a press statement in Tehran, Iran, 10 January 2020. EFE/EPA/IRAN STATE TV IRIB HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation on Friday denied that a Ukrainian Airlines flight that crashed shortly after taking off was shot down.

At a press conference in Tehran, Ali Abedzade urged people to wait for the results of information contained on the black box flight recorders from the plane which crashed on Wednesday.