Iran's Raisi to support nuclear deal if aligned with national interest

Iran’s newly elected president, hardliner Ebrahim Raisi, said Monday that his administration would support any negotiation in benefit of national interests, referring to the ongoing nuclear deal talks in Vienna.

However, Raisi ruled out a possible future meeting with US President Joe Biden and said Iran’s ballistic missile program would continue despite international pressure.EFE

