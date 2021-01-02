Iranian judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a ceremony on the occasion of first anniversary of death of late Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, 01 January 2021. EFE-EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian revolutionary guards corps (IRGC) chief Hossein Salami greets Soleimani's son during a ceremony on the occasion of first anniversary of death of late Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, 01 January 2021. EFE-EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian revolutionary guards corps (IRGC) chief Hossein Salami greets Soleimani's son during a ceremony on the occasion of first anniversary of death of late Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, 01 January 2021. EFE-EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian revolutionary guards corps Quds force commander Esmail Ghaani speaks a ceremony on the occasion of first anniversary of death of late Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, 01 January 2021. EFE-EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that it plans to enrich uranium to up to 20 percent purity, a level it reached before the historic 2015 nuclear agreement it signed with six world powers.

“Iran has informed the agency that in order to comply with a legal act recently passed by the country’s parliament, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran intends to produce low-enriched uranium (LEU) up to 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant,” the IAEA said in a statement on Friday. EFE-EPA