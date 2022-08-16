Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdoulahian (L) and Iran's Chief Negotiator for the Nuclear Agreement, Ali Bagheri Kani (R) arrive during a meeting with Russian foreign minister in Tehran, Iran, 23 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdoulahian attends a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart (not pictured) during a joint press conference in Tehran, Iran, 14 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran says nuclear deal 'closer than ever' but three issues need resolving

After months of negotiations, Iran has submitted its response to the European Union’s draft proposal to reinstate the 2015 nuclear deal to limit uranium enrichment with Tehran saying clarity was needed on three issues for the draft text's final approval.

Tehran has identified three issues with the EU-mediated proposal and requested a reply to the changes within two days, Iranian state media reported Tuesday.

"The differences are on three issues, in which the United States has expressed its verbal flexibility in two cases, but it should be included in the text," the IRNA news agency said.

"The third issue is related to guaranteeing the continuation of (the deal), which depends on the realism of the United States," the agency added.

(...)