Iran foiled a sabotage attempt against one of its atomic energy organization buildings in the city of Karaj, the country’s state television IRIB reported on Wednesday.

Investigations are underway to identify the alleged perpetrators of the attempted attack, which resulted in no casualties or damage, according to the state broadcaster IRIB.

In April, a blackout struck Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment site and destroyed hundreds of centrifuges. The Islamic republic held Israel responsible for the attack, while the latter has not confirmed nor denied its involvement.