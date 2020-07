(FILE) - Officials inspect the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board, in Shahriar, Iran, 08 January 2020 (reissued 18 July 2020). EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

(FILE) - One of the engine of the plane lies among the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board, in Shahriar, Iran, 08 January 2020 (reissued 18 July 2020). EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

(FILE) - Iranians light candles for victims of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 during as they protest in front of the Amir Kabir University in Tehran, Iran, 11 January 2020 (reissued 18 July 2020). EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

(FILE) - Officials stand near the wreckage after an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board; in Shahriar, Iran, 08 January 2020 (reissued 18 July 2020). EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

(FILE) - Relatives and friends lay flowers lay flowers at a commemorative stone and pay tribute during the ceremony of founding a memorial square to the memory of victims of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Flight PS752 that crashed in Iran, at Boryspil International Airport in Kiev, Ukraine, 17 February 2020 (reissued 18 July 2020). EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Iran said Saturday it has sent the black box from a Ukrainian passenger plane that was accidentally downed in Tehran earlier this year to France.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down by Iranian armed forces on 8 January near Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard.