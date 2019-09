Media cover the wreckage of an US drone MQ-4C Hawk which was shot down by Iran's revolutionary guard corps at the Tehran's defense museum, in Tehran, Iran, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian official passes a 3-Khordad missile system that has a remembrance of shot-down US MQ-4C Hawk drone painted onto it, at the Tehran's defense museum, in Tehran, Iran, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief commander Hossein Salami (R-C) visits an exhibition of the wreckage of an US drone MQ-4C Hawk, which was shot down by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, at the Tehran's defense museum, in Tehran, Iran, 21 September 2019.EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief commander Hossein Salami speaks during a ceremony at the Tehran's defense museum, in Tehran, Iran, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Member of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and officials pass next to the 3-Khordad missile system, which has shot down the US drone MQ-4C Hawk during an exhibition at the Tehran's defense museum, in Tehran, Iran, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran threatens to turn any state that attacks it into “battlefield”

The commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, on Saturday threatened to turn any country that dares to attack Iran into a “battlefield”.

The Iranian Major General’s words came in response to the United States’ decision to send troops to the Persian Gulf.