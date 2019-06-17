Composite image shows Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, arriving at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Qingdao, China on June 10, 2018 and that of US president, Donald Trump, before he embarks on Marine One in Washington DC on July 31, 2018. EFE/ Sergei Chirikov, Shawn Thew

Iran's atomic agency (AEAI) said Monday that within 10 days it will exceed the amount of low-enriched uranium it is allowed to produce in accordance with the 2015 international nuclear deal.

AEAI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said, in a televised statement from the Arak Nuclear Plant, that the country has quadrupled its enriched uranium production.

"We have quadrupled the rate of enrichment and even increased it more recently so that in 10 days it will bypass the 300kg limit," he said.

He added that in two months Iran will have surpassed the 130 tons of heavy water the historic deal allows it to store.

Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said in May that his country would scale back its compliance with the 2015 accord, which saw Tehran trade in much of its nuclear program for a slight alleviation of international economic sanctions.

The announcement from the president, who is considered a moderate in Iranian politics, came a year after the United States president Donald Trump announced his country's plans to withdraw from the pact, which was also signed by China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

By pulling out of the nuclear deal, Trump's administration paved the way to issue fresh sanctions against Tehran, which it did in two steps, targeting Iran's banking and oil sectors.

Rouhani initially issued a moratorium of 60 days for the remaining signators to offer counter-measures to the US actions with regards to upholding the deal.

Should the remaining parties fail to come up with a compromise, Rouhani said the country would no longer respect the limit of 3.67 percent low-enriched uranium.

Kamalvandi said Iran had two theories as to why the European nations in the pact were unable to offer solutions: "The first is that they don't want to uphold their commitment, the second is that they don't have the ability to confront their rival, the US."

"They should adopt measures as soon as possible because if we start to advance (with the nuclear program) it will be hard to return to the original situation," he added.

Tensions between the US and Iran have spiraled in recent months.

The US has increased its military presence in the region and has blamed Iran for a series of alleged sabotage attacks against oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz. EFE-EPA

