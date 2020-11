A handout photo made available by Iranian state TV (IRIB) official website shows the scene of terror attack on top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in the city of Damavand, northern of the capital city of Tehran,Iran, 27 November 2020. . EPA-EFE/IRIB HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Iranian state TV (IRIB) official website shows the scene of terror attack on top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in the city of Damavand, northern of the capital city of Tehran,Iran, 27 November 2020. According to media reports, Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in a terror attack in the city of Damvand. EPA-EFE/IRIB HANDOUT

A handout picture made available by the supreme leader official website shows Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh (R) during a meeting with Iranian supreme leader (unseen) in Tehran, Iran, 23 January 2019 (issued 27 November 2020). EPA-EFE/IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER'S OFFICE HANDOUT

A handout picture made available by the Iranian presidential office shows Iranian president Hassan Rouhani speaking about the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist during the cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, 28 November 2020. EFE/EPA/IRANIAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT

Iran vowed to avenge the death of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was the target of an assassination that Tehran has claimed was carried out by Israeli “mercenaries” acting on behalf of Washington.

The accusation will stoke tensions with the United States just as Donald Trump prepares to leave the White House ahead of the arrival of Joe Biden, who will have to pick up the pieces if he is to succeed in improving relations with Tehran. EFE

