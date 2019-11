Iranians burn a US flag during an anti-US demonstration marking the 40th anniversary of US Embassy takeover, in front of the former US embassy in Tehran, Iran, 04 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian man wearing an effigy mask of US President Donald J. Trump takes part in an anti-US demonstration marking the 40th anniversary of US Embassy takeover, in front of the former US embassy in Tehran, Iran, 04 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian steps over a burning US flag during an anti-US demonstration marking the 40th anniversary of US Embassy takeover, in front of the former US embassy in Tehran, Iran, 04 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Armed with caricatures of United States President Donald Trump, Iranian protesters on Monday took to the streets to defend the decision of the country's leadership to rule out dialogue with Washington four decades after both nations ceased diplomatic relations.

Tens of thousands of people in Tehran commemorated the 40th anniversary of the storming of the US Embassy, an event that sparked the breakdown in bilateral relations, which to this day remain in tatters.