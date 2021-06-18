Iran's polling stations opened on Friday for citizens to elect a new president for the next four years.
Four candidates – three conservatives and a moderate – are in the running for the presidency after the resignation of three others, with the ultra-conservative cleric and current chief justice, Ebrahim Raisi, starting as favorite.
His rivals are Abdolnaser Hemmati, former governor of the Central Bank of Iran and the only moderate; Mohsen Rezaee, current secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council and former commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Guard; and fellow conservative and first deputy speaker of parliament, Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.
Current president Hassan Rouhani, in office since 2013, was not eligible to run, having already served two consecutive terms.