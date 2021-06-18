Tehran (Iran (islamic Republic Of)), 18/06/2021.- An Iranian woman casts her vote at a polling station during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, 18 June 2021. Iranians head to polls to elect a new president after eight years with Hassan Rouhani as head of state. (Elecciones, Teherán) EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian girl shows her ID paper after she cast her vote at a polling station during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, 18 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian woman holds her baby as she waits to cast her vote at a polling station during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, 18 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi during an election campaign rally in Tehran, Iran, 16 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran's polling stations opened on Friday for citizens to elect a new president for the next four years.

Four candidates – three conservatives and a moderate – are in the running for the presidency after the resignation of three others, with the ultra-conservative cleric and current chief justice, Ebrahim Raisi, starting as favorite.

His rivals are Abdolnaser Hemmati, former governor of the Central Bank of Iran and the only moderate; Mohsen Rezaee, current secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council and former commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Guard; and fellow conservative and first deputy speaker of parliament, Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

Current president Hassan Rouhani, in office since 2013, was not eligible to run, having already served two consecutive terms.