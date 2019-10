A Trump supporter holds a sign as he waits for the arrival of President Donald Trump in front of the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Sep.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

San Francisco, United States, Oct 4 (efe-epa).– Microsoft said on Friday that a group of hackers with links to the Iranian government has targeted a United States presidential campaign in the latest sign that foreigners were trying to disrupt democratic processes in the US as the 2020 presidential race draws closer.

The company didn’t name the campaign that was targeted by a group Microsoft called Phosphorus. EFE-EPA