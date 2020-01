Iraqi ant-riot police forces take up position during clashes with anti-government protesters at the Al-khilani square in central Baghdad, Iraq 27 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/MURTAJA LATEEF

Iraqi protesters react after anti-riot police fired tear gas at them during a protest at the Al-khilani square in central Baghdad, Iraq, 28 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/MURTAJA LATEEF

At least 467 people have been killed across Iraq since anti-government protests erupted four months ago, the United Nations said Thursday.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq added in a statement that more than 9,000 others were injured in the rallies demanding a new government and parliament, as well as an overhaul of the country’s political system.