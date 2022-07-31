Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, head of the Sadrist movement, gather in front of the Iraqi parliament building after they stormed the so-called 'Green Zone' in central Baghdad, Iraq, 27 July 2022. EFE-EPA/AHMED JALIL

Supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr march toward the Iraqi parliament in Baghdad on 30 July 2022. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr gather outside the Iraqi parliament in Baghdad on 30 July 2022. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr occupy the Iraqi parliament in Baghdad on 30 July 2022. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

The speaker of Iraq's parliament adjourned the legislature until further notice Saturday after supporters of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr invaded the chamber for a second time in four days to block the appointment of a prime minister they oppose.

Announcing the adjournment, Mohamed al-Halbousi called on the parliamentary blocs to sit down for negotiations to avert "disastrous" consequences for the oil-rich, war-ravaged nation.

The speaker made the decision after dozens of Sadrists who forced their way into the building said that they planned to occupy the parliament indefinitely.

