The speaker of Iraq's parliament adjourned the legislature until further notice Saturday after supporters of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr invaded the chamber for a second time in four days to block the appointment of a prime minister they oppose.
Announcing the adjournment, Mohamed al-Halbousi called on the parliamentary blocs to sit down for negotiations to avert "disastrous" consequences for the oil-rich, war-ravaged nation.
The speaker made the decision after dozens of Sadrists who forced their way into the building said that they planned to occupy the parliament indefinitely.
(...)