Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, head of the Sadrist movement, gather in front of the Iraqi parliament building inside the so-called 'Green Zone' in central Baghdad, Iraq, 01 August 2022. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, head of the Sadrist movement, sit next to a tent in front of the Iraqi parliament building inside the so-called 'Green Zone' in central Baghdad, Iraq, 01 August 2022. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, head of the Sadrist movement, sit next to a tent in front of the Iraqi parliament building inside the so-called 'Green Zone' in central Baghdad, Iraq, 01 August 2022. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, head of the Sadrist movement, gather in front of the Iraqi parliament building inside the so-called 'Green Zone' in central Baghdad, Iraq, 01 August 2022. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, head of the Sadrist movement, carry his picture as they gather in front of the Iraqi parliament building inside the so-called 'Green Zone' in central Baghdad, Iraq, 01 August 2022. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

A spokesman for Iraq's influential cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Tuesday called on protesters currently staging a sit-in protest in parliament in Baghdad to leave within 72 hours.

In a statement, Saleh Mohamed al-Iraqi asked the pro-Sadr demonstrators to continue their sit-in around the building in the capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone after evacuating, amid a months-long political impasse.

"It is very important to continue the sit-in to achieve our demands," al-Iraqi said, adding a protesters’ committee that will be in charge of the next protests is being formed.

Hundreds of pro-Sadr loyalists broke into the parliament twice last week and have been camping out inside the building since Saturday in protest against the pro-Iran Coordination Framework's nomination of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for the prime minister post.