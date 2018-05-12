Kurdish people stand in line before casting their ballots in the Iraqi parliamentary elections outside a polling station in Erbil, Kurdistan, Iraq, on May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/GAILAN HAJI

An Iraqi man prepares to vote during the Iraqi legislative elections at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

An armed Iraqi policeman stands guard as people arrive to vote in the Iraqi legislative elections at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI ABBAS

Iraqi polling stations on Saturday closed at 6 pm local time, wrapping up the first parliamentary elections held since the central government in Baghdad declared victory over the Islamic State terror organization after regaining control of the entire country late last year.

Despite terror attacks and rain early in the day, voters cast their ballots and inaugurated an electronic voting system amid tight security, including aerial surveillance.

Authorities have not revealed voter turnout levels for the elections, in which not only is the post-IS reconstruction of Iraq at stake, but also the legitimacy of a political system troubled by corruption.

The results are expected to be announced within the next 24 hours, with the Nasr (Victory) coalition led by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi appearing likely to win.

In December 2017, the Iraqi government claimed it had fully eradicated IS from the country, but on April 22 IS spokesperson Abu Hassan Al-Muhajir threatened to stage attacks during the elections.

At least six people were killed in attacks in different parts of the country on Saturday; nevertheless, al-Abadi lifted an election-day security curfew several hours into the voting, reportedly to increase turnout.

Al-Abadi announced in a statement the removal of the curfew imposed on road traffic, as well as the reopening of Iraq's airspace and land borders, while allowing local security forces to impose a partial curfew in areas where there might be security risks.

Around 24 million citizens were eligible to vote in the elections, in which 7,367 candidates from 320 political parties competed for 329 seats.