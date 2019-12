Women watch protesters and Iraqi Shiite militia supporters protesting outside the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF

Iraqi Shiite militia supporters march towards the US Embassy during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF

A man holds a sign taken from the US Embassy premises during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF

Protesters and Iraqi Shiite militia supporters step on United States flags during a protest outside the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF

Protesters and Iraqi Shiite militia supporters wave flags as they gather outside the US Embassy during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq, 31 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF

Hundreds of Iraqi protesters on Tuesday stormed the compound of the US embassy in Baghdad following deadly US airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias.

The protesters set fire to the embassy’s information office and burned several guard towers on the exterior fence of the building, according to an efe-epa photographer on the ground. EFE-EPA