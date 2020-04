Tommy Maher, aged 91, picutred at the front gate of his home in Dublin City, Ireland, 22 April 2020. A EFE/EPA/Aidan Crawley

With fewer than 800 deaths and currently more recovered patients than infected persons, Leo Varadkar’s management of the coronavirus outbreak in the Republic of Ireland has gathered much support and sits in stark contrast to the United Kingdom's approach where criticism has been mounting.

At the beginning of the outbreak, towards the end of February, both leaders faced the onset of the Covid-19 crisis in divergent contexts.EFE-EPA

