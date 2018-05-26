Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (3-L) waves while waiting in Dublin, Ireland, on May 26, 2018, for the official result of a plebiscite on repealing the country's strict abortion ban. Exit polls on May 25 had shown an overwhelming victory for the "yes" vote and the Referendum Commission on May 26 confirmed that outcome. EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY

People celebrate on May 26, 2018, as they wait for the official result of plebiscite on overturning the country's abortion ban. Exit polls on May 25 had shown an overwhelming victory for the "yes" vote and the Referendum Commission on May 26 confirmed that outcome. EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY

Ireland voted overwhelmingly to overturn the country's abortion ban, with 66.4 percent casting a "yes" ballot in a plebiscite, the Referendum Commission said Saturday.

The official result was no surprise because exit polls on Friday had shown that a wide majority of those who had cast ballots backed the proposal of the center-right government to allow abortions during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

This victory gives the Fine Gael government the opportunity to change one of Europe's most restrictive and controversial abortion laws and to draft a new legislation that would allow abortions in all circumstances during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and, in exceptional cases, for up to 24 weeks.

The turnout was 64.1 percent, the highest since the 1996 referendum legalizing divorce, after which 21 other plebiscites took place.

As with the 2015 referendum legalizing same-sex marriage, when only one rural constituency voted "no," the abortion plebiscite was only rejected in the rural constituency of Donegal, where 51.9 percent voted "no."

Some 3 million people were called on to vote in Friday's referendum to decide on the future of the current law, which only allows abortions in exceptional circumstances, such as when the life of the mother is in danger, although it does not include cases of incest, rape or fetus malformations.

Voters were asked to respond "yes" or "no" to repeal the Eighth Amendment, which was inserted in the Constitution in 1983 to recognize the equal right to life of mothers and the unborn.

Supporters of the "yes" vote argued that the current law forces thousands of pregnant women to travel abroad each year to get safe abortions.

The official result is just three percentage points below the results of an exit poll carried out by the RTE national television network, which found that 66 percent of men, 72 percent of women and a whopping 87 percent of young people aged 18-24 voted "yes."

As for people aged 65 and older, 58 percent voted "no," becoming the only demographic group that rejected the move to ease Ireland's strict abortion law.

RTE's exit poll results also show that the differences between rural and urban constituencies were not as large as expected, with 72 percent and 63 percent of residents voting "yes," respectively.