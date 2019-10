A faithful with a picture of Dulce Lopes Pontes during the canonization Mass of five new Saints in St. Peters Square at the Vatican, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

Britain's Charles, the Prince of Wales (R) during the canonization Mass of five new Saints in St. Peters Square at the Vatican, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

Faithfuls with pictures of Mariam Thresia Chiramel Mankidiyan during the canonization Mass of five new Saints in St. Peters Square at the Vatican, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

Cardinals during the canonization Mass of five new Saints in St. Peters Square at the Vatican, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

María Rita de Souza Brito Lopes Pontes, known as “Irma Dulce” and considered to be Brazil’s answer to Mother Teresa on Sunday became the first woman born in Brazil to be declared a saint.

She was among five to be granted sainthood by Pope Francis during Canonization Mass at the Vatican.