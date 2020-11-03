Russian woman stands near the Austrian embassy with flowers laid in commemoration victims of terror attack in the first district of Vienna in Moscow, Russia, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A member of Austrian Military Police patrols after multiple shootings in the first district of Vienna, Austria, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Crime scene investigators at work after multiple shootings in the first district of Vienna, Austria, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Crime scene investigators at work after multiple shootings in the first district of Vienna, Austria, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Austrian police officers rest after multiple shootings in the first district of Vienna, Austria, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The Islamic State terror organization on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a shooting that left four people dead and 22 injured in Vienna.

A “caliphate soldier” targeted people in the Austrian capital with an automatic weapon, pistol and a knife, the extremists said on Telegram.

In a subsequent statement reported by the Amaq news agency, which is affiliated with IS, the group published a photograph of the attacker, identifying him as Abu Dayen al-Alban and saying he was of Albanian origin.

“Security sources told Amaq that an Islamic State fighter attacked some groups in the center of the city of Vienna last night (...) and confronted members of the police who came to the scene,” the statement read.

He “killed and injured 30 people” including an officer and members of the police before the perpetrator was shot dead by Austrian police on the same night, the source added.

In a video published by Amaq, the attacker swore loyalty to the new IS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi - who succeeded Abu Bakr al Bagdadi who was killed a year ago - as he holds three arms with which he allegedly committed the attack.

"The Islamic State is still present," the perpetrator concluded in the video.

The gunman has been identified locally as Austrian and North Macedonian duel national Kujtim Fejzulai in what authorities have described as an Islamist terror attack that was carried out on Monday night.

Austria’s interior minister Karl Nehammer ordered Vienna’s residents to remain at home while police searched for suspected accomplices.

“Having examined the videos that were sent in to us, there are no indications of a second attacker,” he told a press conference.

Austrian police have arrested 14 people with suspected links to the attacker, who had previously been charged with terror offenses for attempting to join the IS in Syria.

He was ordered to serve 22 months in an Austrian prison after being stopped on the Turkish border on his way to the war-torn country.

He was released eight months later after taking part in a de-radicalization program.

The assailant launched his attack in the center of Vienna at around 8 pm, hours before new lockdown laws were due to come into effect.

He was armed with firearms, a machete and a fake explosive belt, according to authorities.

He killed two men and two women. Over a dozen were injured, including a police officer.

Sebastian Kurz, the Austrian chancellor, tweeted: “We will not be intimidated by terrorists. We will defend our basic values, our way of life and our democracy with all our might, with all our determination and without compromise.

“But we must always be aware that this is not a dispute between Christians and Muslims or between Austrians and migrants. This is a struggle between the many people who believe in peace and the few who want war.”

Police located the property of the attacker in the early hours of Tuesday morning on the outskirts of the capital, according to local press.

It was the first attack of its kind in Vienna for 35 years.

Police shot and killed the assailant nine minutes after the incident began. EFE-EPA

