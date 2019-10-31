An undated file image taken from a video released by the militant group calling itself Islamic State (IS), purportedly showing the caliph of the self-proclaimed Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, giving a speech in an unknown location (reissued 27 October 2019). EFE/EPA/ISLAMIC STATE VIDEO/HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A screengrab from a handout military drone video made available by the US Defense Video and Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) shows a smoke cloud from the compound of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after a precision-guided munition strike following the US forces raid, northwestern Syria, 26 October 2019 (Issued 30 October 2019). EFE/EPA/DVIDS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Islamic State terror organization on Thursday confirmed the death of Abu Bak al-Baghdadi who was killed in a US raid in northern Syria.

The IS also named Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi its new leader.