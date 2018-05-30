Fellow students of killed 22 year old Cyril V. take part in a minute of silence for the victims of the shooting that took place a day earlier, in Liege, Belgium, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel (C) and Leige City Mayor Willy Demeyer (C-R) together with police officers take part in a minute of silence for the victims of the shooting that took place a day earlier, in Liege, Belgium, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Police officers salute during a minute of silence for the victims of the shooting that took place a day earlier, in Liege, Belgium, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The man who killed two police officers and a civilian in the Belgian city of Liege was a "soldier of the caliphate," the Islamic State said Wednesday.

In a brief communique released on the Telegram social network, IS media wing Amaq said that the attack was perpetrated in response to calls to attack the countries in the US-led international coalition fighting the IS in Syria and Iraq.

This is not the first time that attackers inspired by the ideology of the IS have carried out attacks of this kind in Western countries participating in the military alliance headed by Washington, which has been bombarding and otherwise fighting the jihadists since 2014.

Belgian prosecutors confirmed on Wednesday that initial aspects of the investigation point to an IS terrorist attack.

"The elements that make us think this are the modus operandi, which is the same as that which the Islamic State shows in some videos, the fact that the subject shouted 'God is great' during the attack and that he had been "in contact with radicalized people," prosecutor's office spokesman Eric van der Sypt told a press conference.

The suspect was killed by police and later identified as Benjamin Herman, a Belgian born in 1987, who had been imprisoned for minor crimes and had left the Marche-en-Famenne prison on a 36-hour furlough.

Herman attacked two municipal policewomen, ages 45 and 53, with a knife from behind and finished them off with their own guns as they lay on the ground.

Then, he went into a nearby cafe but didn't see anyone inside and later opened fire on a vehicle killing a 22-year-old man before barricading himself inside a school, where police ultimately killed him in a shootout.