Afghan soldiers stand guard outside the Marshal Faheem Military academy, after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan soldiers stand beside a ladder that was used by the militants to climb the wall of the Marshal Faheem Military academy, after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan soldiers stand guard outside the Marshal Faheem Military academy, after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

The Islamic State terror organization Monday claimed responsibility for the suicide attack on an army base that left nine people dead and 10 others wounded in the Afghan capital Kabul.

A statement released via the IS-linked Amaq news agency said the IS militants detonated their suicide vests after exchanging gunfire with the Afghan security forces, describing the attack as "Inghimasi."

Inghimasis are radicals assigned to fight deep into their target's frontlines and blow up their explosive belts afterwards.

Earlier in the day, Afghan Defense Ministry spokesperson Dawlat Waziri told EFE the attack on the army battalion, stationed near the Marshal Fahim Military Academy in western Kabul, began around 5:00 am.

The spokesperson explained that two extremists detonated their suicide vests, while another two died in a gunfire exchange with the security forces, and a fifth was captured alive.

Waziri added that five soldiers were killed amid the clashes and 10 wounded, who were transferred to a military hospital.

Monday's suicide attack comes just after Saturday's ambulance bomb attack in Kabul that left 103 dead and more than 200 wounded.

The ambulance attack came just a week after a previous assault on civilians at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul where more than 20 people were killed, including 14 foreigners.

Afghanistan is witnessing one of its bloodiest periods, following the end of NATO's military mission although it continues its presence in the country for training Afghan forces.

In September last year, both the United States and NATO had decided to significantly increase their military presence in the country.