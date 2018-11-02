The Monastery of St Samuel the Confessor, in Minya Province, central Egypt, Issued Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday's attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians to a monastery in the Egyptian province of Minya, which left seven people dead and 19 others wounded.

The claim was relayed by the jihadi-linked news agency Amaq.

Five of the 19 people wounded are in serious condition, a spokesman for the Coptic Orthodox Church, Boles Halim, told EFE.

The bus was attacked while traveling from Sohag to the Monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor, also known as Deir el-Qalamun, a source from the Interior Ministry told EFE.

Egypt's president, Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, telephoned Coptic Pope Tawadros II to offer his condolences, church officials said.

The attack occurred in the same spot where IS terrorists killed 28 Coptic pilgrims in May 2017. More than 100 Egyptian Christians have died since December 2016 in attacks on churches for which IS claimed responsibility.

The Copts constitute about 10 percent of Egypt's 100 million inhabitants.