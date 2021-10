Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest as they demand the release of Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, head of religous political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), in Lahore, Pakistan, 21 October 2021. EFE-EPA/RAHAT DAR

A Supporter of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) holds a placard reading in Urdu 'release Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi', head of religous political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), in Lahore, Pakistan, 21 October 2021. Saad Hussain Rizvi, son of the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, was arrested, on 12 April 2021, in a case of the group calling on the Pakistani government to expel the French ambassador and cut ties with France as part of a fallout triggered by a debate about the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. EFE-EPA/RAHAT DAR

Thousands of supporters of a banned Islamist outfit began a march towards the Pakistan capital Friday to build pressure on the government over an agreement with the group for the expulsion of the French ambassador.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protesters asked the government to release its jailed workers and sever diplomatic ties with France.EFE

aa/ssk