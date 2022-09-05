Bethlehem (-), 16/05/2022.- Palestinians walk in front of a mural for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, 16 May 2022. Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed on 11 May 2022 during a raid by Israeli forces in the West Bank town of Jenin. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Nablus (-), 11/05/2022.- Palestinians carry the body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during her funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, 11 May 2022. According to the Palestinian health ministry, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed by Israeli forces during an Israeli raid in the West Bank town of Jenin. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Bethlehem (-), 16/05/2022.- Palestinians walk in front of a mural for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, 16 May 2022. Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed on 11 May 2022 during a raid by Israeli forces in the West Bank town of Jenin. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN PALESTINA SHIREEN ABU AKLEH MURAL: BELÉN, 16/05/2022.- Una mujer pasa junto a un mural dedicado a la periodista palestina de Al Jazeera Shireen Abu Akleh en Belén. EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

There is a “high possibility” that Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was mistakenly shot dead by a soldier from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) while she was covering a raid in Jenin nearly four months ago, an Israeli military probe found Monday.

"There is a high possibility that Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen during an exchange of fire in which life-threatening, widespread, and indiscriminate shots were fired toward IDF soldiers," the Israeli military said in a statement.

(...)