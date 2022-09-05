There is a “high possibility” that Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was mistakenly shot dead by a soldier from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) while she was covering a raid in Jenin nearly four months ago, an Israeli military probe found Monday.
"There is a high possibility that Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen during an exchange of fire in which life-threatening, widespread, and indiscriminate shots were fired toward IDF soldiers," the Israeli military said in a statement.
(...)