A parent takes his child to school on the first day classes reopen in Jerusalem, Israel, May 3 2020. EFE/Laura Fernández Palomo

Israel begins a gradual reopening of schools amid opposition in some cities

Israel allowed primary and secondary school students to return to their classrooms on Sunday despite opposition from several municipalities, which refused to open educational centres until coronavirus prevention measures are guaranteed.

Municipalities including Tel Aviv, Beersheva, Haifa and Hadera have asked for more time to prepare schools. EFE/EPA