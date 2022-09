German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid (R) meet with Holocaust survivors at the 'House of the Wannsee Conference' in Berlin, Germany, 12 September 2022. EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / POOL

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid (R) arrive for a meeting with Holocaust survivors at the 'House of the Wannsee Conference' in Berlin, Germany, 12 September 2022. EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid for a reception with military honors at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 12 September 2022. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid (L) gestures as he speaks next to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) during a joint press conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 12 September 2022.EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Berlin, Sep 12 (EFE)- Israel can supply Europe with 10% of the gas the bloc received from Russia last year, prime minister Yair Lapid said on Monday.

“We are going to be part of the effort to replace Russian gas in Europe,” the prime minister said during a joint press conference with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

(...)