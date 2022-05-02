Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a press briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, 24 April 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/DEBBIE HILL / POOL

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned Monday statements by his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood like Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy.

In response to Lavrov's controversial statement on Sunday, the Israeli foreign ministry summoned the Russian Ambassador to Israel for a "clarification meeting," according to a press release by the ministry.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov's remarks are both an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error," said Lapid.

"Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of antisemitism," he added.

