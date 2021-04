Women wait outside the beauty salon without face masks near the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem, 18 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israelis without face masks at the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem, 18 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israel ends outdoor mask use in another step towards normality

Israel took a further step toward normality as it lifted obligatory mask-use outdoors and in-person classes resumed at full capacity thanks to an advanced vaccine rollout.

Masks are mandatory indoors and health authorities recommend wearing them in large social meetings or crowded outdoor space.EFE

