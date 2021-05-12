Rockets fired from Gaza fly towards Israel, as viewed from Gaza City, 11 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A car crushed by the rubble of a house in the aftermath of overnight Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, 12 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

The rubble of the Hanadi tower in the aftermath of overnight Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, 12 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, 12 May 2021. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Israeli artillery in action as the escalation continues between Israeli army and Hamas at the Gaza Border, Israel, 12 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Palestinians mourners carry the body of Hussein Attieh Al-Titi, aged 28, at Al-Fawar refugee camp, near Hebron, 12 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinians mourners carry the body of Hussein Attieh Al-Titi, aged 28, while his mother touches his face in Dura hospital in the West Bank city of Dura near Hebron, 12 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The death toll from exchanges of airstrikes and rocket fire between Israel and militant groups in the Gaza Strip climbed again on Wednesday, as the United Nations’ Middle East envoy warned of "full-scale war."

At least 48 people, including 14 children and three women, have been killed in the Israeli airstrikes, the Gazan health ministry said on Wednesday. More than 300 people have been wounded.

Israeli defense officials said militants in Gaza fired an anti-tank missile into Israel on Wednesday, which killed one person and wounded two, one of whom is in a serious condition.

A total of six people — including an Indian citizen — have died in Israel since the flare-up of violence on Monday.

Israel says it has carried out over 500 airstrikes that have killed 20 militants, in retaliation for the hundreds of rockets that have been fired from the Gaza Strip.

Most of the Israeli airstrikes were launched in the early hours of Wednesday morning, targeting buildings in the western part of Gaza that house the security apparatus of the Hamas movement, which governs the enclave.

The IDF has said it is trying to reduce "collateral damage" and "minimize" civilian casualties in Gaza.

A military spokesman said that Israeli forces are acting "under the same guidelines" as the 2014 conflict, when up to 2,310 Gazans were killed. Sixty-seven Israeli soldiers, five Israeli civilians and one Thai civilian were also killed during the unrest that year.

In the early hours of Wednesday, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, called on both sides "stop the fire immediately."

"We're escalating towards a full-scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of de-escalation. The cost of war in Gaza is devastating and is being paid by ordinary people (…) Stop the violence now," he said in a statement on Twitter.

His message came after UN Secretary General António Guterres said the "spiraling escalation must cease immediately."

"Israeli security forces must exercise maximum restraint and calibrate their use of force. The indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars towards Israeli population centers is unacceptable," said Guterres' spokesman Stéphane Dujarric in a statement.

The deadly spike in violence comes amid heightened tensions in the region.