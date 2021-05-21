Palestinians seen around an unexploded missile fired by Israeli warplanes, after israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, 19 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian boy inspects the rubble of his family destroyed house after Israeli air strikes in Jabaliya refugee camp northern Gaza Strip, 20 May 2021. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Israeli army officers visit the site where rockets launched from Gaza fell in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva, Israeli, during the visit of the German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Heiko Maas to the site 20 May 2021. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Palestinians inspect the rubble of their destroyed house after israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, 19 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israel and Gaza awoke Friday to the first calm morning after 11 days of violent bombardment after a cease-fire came into force.

The ceasefire went into effect Friday at 2 am local time (23:00 GMT). Since then, no air raid sirens have sounded, and there has not been any rocket fire by Palestinian militants towards Israel nor Israeli Defense Force attacks on Gaza.

After seven hours of calm, the armed forces lifted most of the security and movement restrictions that had been in place, especially in the area bordering Gaza, although schools and other educational institutions remained closed Friday in the south and center of the country, the Times of Israel reported.

Police reopened Israeli roads near the Strip that had been closed as a precaution against possible firing of anti-tank missiles from the enclave, it added.

The truce ended 11 days of escalating violence that left 232 Palestinians dead in Gaza and another 12 people dead in Israel.

Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem celebrated in the streets the ceasefire that they viewed as a victory against Israel.