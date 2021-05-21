Israel and Gaza awoke Friday to the first calm morning after 11 days of violent bombardment after a cease-fire came into force.
The ceasefire went into effect Friday at 2 am local time (23:00 GMT). Since then, no air raid sirens have sounded, and there has not been any rocket fire by Palestinian militants towards Israel nor Israeli Defense Force attacks on Gaza.
After seven hours of calm, the armed forces lifted most of the security and movement restrictions that had been in place, especially in the area bordering Gaza, although schools and other educational institutions remained closed Friday in the south and center of the country, the Times of Israel reported.
Police reopened Israeli roads near the Strip that had been closed as a precaution against possible firing of anti-tank missiles from the enclave, it added.
The truce ended 11 days of escalating violence that left 232 Palestinians dead in Gaza and another 12 people dead in Israel.
Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem celebrated in the streets the ceasefire that they viewed as a victory against Israel.