The rubble of the Hanadi tower in the aftermath of overnight Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, 12 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli artillery in action as the escalation continues between Israeli army and Hamas at the Gaza Border, Israel, 12 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Palestinians mourners carry the body of Hussein Attieh Al-Titi, aged 28, at Al-Fawar refugee camp, near Hebron, 12 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinians mourners carry the body of Hussein Attieh Al-Titi, aged 28, while his mother touches his face in Dura hospital in the West Bank city of Dura near Hebron, 12 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, 12 May 2021. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Israeli artillery in action as the escalation continues between Israeli army and Hamas at the Gaza Border, Israel, 12 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Rockets fired from Gaza fly towards Israel, as viewed from Gaza City, 11 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A car crushed by the rubble of a house in the aftermath of overnight Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, 12 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israel has the right to defend itself, United States President Joe Biden said on Wednesday after a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he assured of his "unwavering support" amid the escalation of the violence with Palestine.

"He condemned the rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem and Tel Aviv," a White House readout of the phone call with the key ally said.

"He conveyed his unwavering support for Israel's security and for Israel's legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians."

Biden encouraged finding a path to "a sustainable calm" and expressed "his conviction that Jerusalem, a city of such importance to people of faith from around the world, must be a place of peace."

Before the release of the statement, Biden had told reporters at the White House that he had spoken with Netanyahu and that he expected the crisis to end "sooner rather than later."

Still, he stressed that Israel "has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory."

Israeli Defense Forces put the number of rockets fired from Gaza at 1,500, however most are neutralized by its Iron Dome. The IDF has not given its own updated figure on how many bombings and airstrikes it has carried out on Gaza.

At an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the conflict Wednesday, the US stopped a joint declaration aimed at reducing tension that was approved by the other 14 members.

According to the White House, Biden also informed Netanyahu of his government's diplomatic engagements with countries such as Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and with Palestinian officials.

The US announced Wednesday that it will send its Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israel and Palestinian Affairs, Hady Amr, to the Middle East and called on Israel to avoid civilian casualties.

Israel and the Palestinian militant groups did not show any restraint on Wednesday, despite the deaths of civilians and international appeals.

Since Monday, seven people have died in Israel, and in Gaza, 65 Palestinians have been killed, including 16 children. EFE

ssa/tw