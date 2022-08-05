Gaza (-), 05/08/2022.- An injured Palestinian receives first aid at the site that was targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, 05 August 2022. According to the Palestinian ministry of health, at least four people were killed, including a child, in a series of Israeli airstrikes on multiple targets in the Gaza Strip including a residential apartment in neighborhood of Al-Rimal. Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced that senior leader Tayseer al-Jabari was killed in the attacks. (Atentado) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Israel killed the second in command of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip during an air strike Friday on a residential building that killed at least seven others and wounded more than 40.

“We just targeted a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group in Gaza. Taysir al-Jabari was responsible for multiple terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians,” Israel’s Defense Forces said on Twitter.

Palestinian medical and security sources in Gaza confirmed the death of al-Jabari, leader of the armed wing of PIJ in the central and northern Gaza Strip and head of the unit responsible for firing rockets at Israel.

(...)