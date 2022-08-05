Israel killed the second in command of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip during an air strike Friday on a residential building that killed at least seven others and wounded more than 40.
“We just targeted a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group in Gaza. Taysir al-Jabari was responsible for multiple terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians,” Israel’s Defense Forces said on Twitter.
Palestinian medical and security sources in Gaza confirmed the death of al-Jabari, leader of the armed wing of PIJ in the central and northern Gaza Strip and head of the unit responsible for firing rockets at Israel.
(...)