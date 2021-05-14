Gaza (-), 13/05/2021.- Palestinians inspect a destroyed street after an Israeli strike in Gaza City, 13 May 2021. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least six Israelis to date. Gaza Strip's health ministry said that at least 65 Palestinians, including 13 children, were killed in the recent retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. Hamas confirmed the death of Bassem Issa, its Gaza City commander, during an airstrike. (Atentado, Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Gaza (-), 13/05/2021.- A general aerial view of destroyed buildings after an Israeli strike in Gaza City, 13 May 2021. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least six Israelis to date. Gaza Strip's health ministry said that at least 65 Palestinians, including 13 children, were killed in the recent retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. Hamas confirmed the death of Bassem Issa, its Gaza City commander, during an airstrike. (Atentado, Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Gaza (-), 13/05/2021.- Rockets fired from Gaza fly towards Israel, as seen from Gaza City, late 13 May 2021. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least six Israelis to date. Gaza Strip's health ministry said that at least 65 Palestinians, including 13 children, were killed in the recent retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. Hamas confirmed the death of Bassem Issa, its Gaza City commander, during an airstrike. (Atentado, Incendio, Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Gaza (-), 13/05/2021.- A Palestinian family flee from their house in Al Shejaeiya neighborhood during Israeli air strikes in the east of Gaza City, early 14 May 2021. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least seven Israelis to date. Gaza Strip's health ministry said that at least 100 Palestinians, including 13 children, were killed in the recent retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. Hamas confirmed the death of Bassem Issa, its Gaza City commander, during an airstrike. (Atentado, Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Gaza (---), 14/05/2021.- Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza strip, 14 May 2021. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least seven Israelis to date. Gaza Strip's health ministry said that at least 100 Palestinians, including 13 children, were killed in the recent retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. Hamas confirmed the death of Bassem Issa, its Gaza City commander, during an airstrike. (Atentado, Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

One hundred and nineteen people, including 31 children, have been killed in Gaza as Israeli Defense Forces continued its intensive bombardment of the enclave from the air and the ground in the early hours of Friday.

Over 800 people have been wounded, the Gazan health ministry said.

The Israeli army confirmed that it had not sent in ground troops into the Gaza Strip, but an army spokesman said it “intended to” and is “prepared” to do so.

Israel has stepped up its attack on Gaza despite international mediators trying to prevent another devastating war.

An Egyptian delegation working on a truce between Israel and Palestinian left Tel Aviv on Friday after Israel refused “all initiatives and mediation” for a ceasefire, Egyptian security forces told EFE.

"It is clear that Israel has specific objectives for the attack on the Gaza Strip that it wants to achieve before a ceasefire, such as destroying the military capabilities of the Palestinian resistance and targeting a number of Hamas leaders wanted by Israel," an Egyptian source close to the delegation told EFE.

The Israeli army has bombed hundreds of militant targets in the Strip and carried out targeted attacks that it says have killed more than 30 members of the Islamist movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad.