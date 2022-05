Palestinians participate in a rally marking the 74th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, 15 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Israeli forces were on high alert on Sunday as Palestinians marked the 74th anniversary of Nakba Day.

Nakba means "catastrophe" in Arabic, the day on which Palestinians mourn the creation of the state of Israel in 1948.

This year’s Nakba Day coincides with the funeral of a Palestinian named Walid al-Sharif, who died on Saturday weeks after he was hit by rubber bullets during clashes with Israeli police at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque compound on April 22.

