Israelis looking at damage to vehicles, as a result of a rocket fired from Gaza targeting the city of Sdreot a few kilometers from the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israelis looking at damage caused by shrapnel on a building, as a result of a rocket fired from Gaza targeting the city of Sdreot a few kilometers from the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israel on Thursday raised the level of alert after more than 150 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli territory, 25 of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The Israeli authorities have also suspended summer camps and restricted all outdoor activities along the Gaza-Israel border, in response to Wednesday night's rocket attacks.

"We are determined to secure the safety of Israelis, on high alert, and prepared for a variety of scenarios," the Israeli Defense Forces said in a post to Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Israeli forces responded to the attacks with 140 airstrikes, targeting 20 positions belonging to the Islamist Hamas movement in the coastal enclave.

According to Gaza Health Ministry, the Israeli airstrikes have killed a pregnant woman, her 18-month-old daughter and a member of Hamas' armed wing.

The Israeli army accuses Hamas of the attacks, saying "Hamas is responsible and bears the consequences for the ongoing events."