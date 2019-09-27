Handout image provided by the United Nations showing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as he addresses the UN General Assembly in New York City, USA, Sept. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/CIA PAK/UNITED NATIONS

Handout image provided by the United Nations showing Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz as he addresses the UN General Assembly in New York City, USA, Sept. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/CIA PAK/UNITED NATIONS

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday showcased at the United Nations General Assembly how far away from peace the two parties are in the more than 70-year-old Middle Eastern conflict.

In his speech, Abbas accused the Israeli government of enacting "racist" laws and promoting "apartheid" against the Palestinians while denouncing the plans of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex Palestinian territories occupied after the Israeli general elections held on Sept. 17.