Local residents check the damage of a house that was partially demolished by Israeli forces in the West Bank town of Yatta, south of Hebron, early Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

The Israeli military on Friday partially demolished the family home of a Palestinian man who allegedly stabbed an Israeli settler to death in the southern West Bank city of Yatta, as reported by an epa-efe photojournalist.

Khalil Youssef Jabarin, 17, was shot and detained by Israeli forces on Sept. 16 after allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack at Gush Etzion settlement, leaving one Israeli dead and another injured, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli forces Wednesday raided Jabarin's house in preparation for its demolition, as reported by the Palestinian news agency Ma'an.

Israeli forces Friday proceeded to close the area around the home, declaring it a military zone, and evacuated the building in order to place explosives on the walls of the third floor, according to WAFA.

Israeli military leadership in December ordered the home be destroyed after a court rejected the family's appeal against the demolition order.