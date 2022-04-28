People stand still as sirens sound across the country during Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Jerusalem, Israel, 28 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A man waves a large Israeli flag as people stand still as sirens sound across the country during the Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Jerusalem, Israel, 28 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A woman cries as People stand still as sirens sound across the country during the Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Jerusalem, Israel, 28 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israel on Thursday came to a standstill to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.

As sirens rang out for two minutes across the country, drivers stopped their vehicles and pedestrians paused to commemorate the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis during World War II.

An opening remembrance day ceremony was held on Wednesday evening at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, where Holocaust survivors lit six torches.

Other events are expected to take place later on Thursday at schools, military bases and public offices.

(...)