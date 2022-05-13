Clashes between Israeli police and mourners attending the funeral of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jerusalem erupted on Friday.
The killing of Akleh, who was shot in the head on Wednesday while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, has sparked a new wave of anger in the region amid already heightened tensions following a spate of recent killings in Israel.
Thousands of people were gathered as the coffin carrying the body of the 51-year-old veteran Al-Jazeera journalist left Saint Joseph's Hospital in occupied East Jerusalem at around 2pm local time at the start of the funeral procession to the Melkite Greek Catholic Church in the Old City.
Israeli police charged against people carrying the coffin on their shoulders who were wrapped in the Palestinian flag, displays of which are banned in Israel. The eastern part of Jerusalem has been under Israeli control since it was annexed in 1980.
(...)