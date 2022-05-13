Jenin (-), 13/05/2022.- Palestinian militants take aim at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin, 13 May 2022. Armed clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces in Jenin in the West Bank on 13 May morning, as Israeli security forces raided the city. One arrest was made, seven Palestinians were injured in the operation. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Jerusalem (.), 13/05/2022.- Israeli police officers scuffle with a man as the coffin of slain American-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is loaded onto a minivan ahead of her funeral procession, in the old city of Jerusalem, 13 May 2022. Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed on 11 May 2022 during a raid by Israeli forces in the West Bank town of Jenin. (Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

At least 13 Palestinians injured, Israeli policeman killed during new raid by security forces

Clashes between Israeli police and mourners attending the funeral of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jerusalem erupted on Friday.

The killing of Akleh, who was shot in the head on Wednesday while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, has sparked a new wave of anger in the region amid already heightened tensions following a spate of recent killings in Israel.

Thousands of people were gathered as the coffin carrying the body of the 51-year-old veteran Al-Jazeera journalist left Saint Joseph's Hospital in occupied East Jerusalem at around 2pm local time at the start of the funeral procession to the Melkite Greek Catholic Church in the Old City.

Israeli police charged against people carrying the coffin on their shoulders who were wrapped in the Palestinian flag, displays of which are banned in Israel. The eastern part of Jerusalem has been under Israeli control since it was annexed in 1980.

(...)