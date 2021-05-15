Gaza (-), 14/05/2021.- Rockets fired from Gaza fly towards Israel, as seen from Gaza City, 14 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Jenin (-), 14/05/2021.- Palestinian mouners carry the body of Yousef Nawasra during his funeral in the West Bank City of Jenin, 14 May 2021. Nawasra was allegedly killed by Israeli troops during clashes near Jenin. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Gaza (---), 14/05/2021.- Palestinians inspect the rubble of a destroyed Hamas Bank after Israeli air strike in the east of Gaza City, 14 May 2021. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Gaza (---), 15/05/2021.- Palestinians attend the funeral of 10 members of Abu-Hatab family in Gaza City, 15 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Gaza (-), 15/05/2021.- Smoke rises as the building collapses after an Israeli airstrike hits Al-Jalaa tower, which houses apartments and several media outlets, including The Associated Press and Al Jazeera, in Gaza City, 15 May 2021. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least nine Israelis to date. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 139 Palestinians, including 39 children, were killed in the recent retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. (Atentado, Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

An Israeli air strike on Saturday demolished a 14-storey building in Gaza City that housed offices for the US news agency AP, the Al Jazeera news network and other international media.

The occupants were given an evacuation order prior to the attack, the Israeli army said.

The building is the fifth high-rise tower to be bombed by Israeli aircraft since the violence between Hamas and Israel erupted this week.

The collapse of the Al Jalaa tower was captured live by multiple international television channels, including those that were broadcasting from there.

According to the Israeli army, the building "contained military assets belonging to the military intelligence" of the Islamist Hamas movement that governs the Gaza Strip. EFE