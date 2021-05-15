An Israeli air strike on Saturday demolished a 14-storey building in Gaza City that housed offices for the US news agency AP, the Al Jazeera news network and other international media.
The occupants were given an evacuation order prior to the attack, the Israeli army said.
The building is the fifth high-rise tower to be bombed by Israeli aircraft since the violence between Hamas and Israel erupted this week.
The collapse of the Al Jalaa tower was captured live by multiple international television channels, including those that were broadcasting from there.
According to the Israeli army, the building "contained military assets belonging to the military intelligence" of the Islamist Hamas movement that governs the Gaza Strip. EFE