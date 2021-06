Customers in protective face masks shop at Mamila Mall in Jerusalem, Israel, 12 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israel has reintroduced obligatory mask use in indoor public spaces to curb the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, the health ministry said Friday.

The rule, which had been scrapped 10 days ago, comes after Israel recorded 200 infections in one day, the highest jump since April. EFE