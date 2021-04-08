A woman holds a wreath at a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, Israel, 08 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MAYA ALLERUZZO

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to lay a wreath at a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, Israel, 08 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MAYA ALLERUZZO

Israeli President Reuvin Rivlin lays a wreath at a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, Israel, 08 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MAYA ALLERUZZO

Israel on Thursday paused to remember the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis during World War II.

Across the country, pedestrians stood still and drivers pulled their vehicles over as sirens wailed for two minutes nationwide on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The annual memorial ceremony began late Wednesday after six survivors lit six torches at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

In a speech at the ceremony, President Reuven Rivlin said that 900 holocaust survivors in Israel had died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They survived the ghettos and the death camps, yet in the last battle of their lives, they were alone and hungry for human touch, far from their loved ones. Tonight, our hearts are with them and their families,” Rivlin said.