Jerusalem (---), 07/03/2021.- People sitting in a re-opened restaurant in Jerusalem, 07 March 2021. Israeli government approved the easing of coronavirus restrictions allowing bars, restaurants, event halls, sporting events to re-open to the public on 07 March. (Abierto, Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Jerusalem (---), 07/03/2021.- People sitting in a re-opened restaurant in Jerusalem, 07 March 2021. Israeli government approved the easing of coronavirus restrictions allowing bars, restaurants, event halls, sporting events to re-open to the public on 07 March. (Abierto, Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Jerusalem (---), 07/03/2021.- People sitting in a re-opened restaurant in Jerusalem, 07 March 2021. Israeli government approved the easing of coronavirus restrictions allowing bars, restaurants, event halls, sporting events to re-open to the public on 07 March. (Abierto, Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israel took the most significant step in its post-vaccination relaxation of coronavirus restrictions on Sunday as cafes, bars and restaurants reopened, travel rules were eased and university students were allowed back in classrooms, among other measures, which prioritize those who are immunized against the coronavirus.



With more than 50% of the population inoculated with at least the first dose of the vaccine, restaurants will be able to welcome customers who present the so-called "green passport" given to those who have recovered from Covid-19 or have received the second dose within the past week. EFE-EPA