Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L) accompanied his mother, Mirna Bennett (seated), to get vaccinated with the third COVID-19 vaccine dose, in Haifa, Israel, 03 August 2021. EFE/EPA/Elad Gershgoren / POOL

Israel’s meteoric vaccination campaign allowed the country to regain relative normality, but a rebound in Covid-19 infections, attributed to the Delta variant, has prompted authorities to reimpose restrictions, and a new lockdown is not off the table if cases continue to soar.

Israel’s Coronavirus Cabinet on Tuesday night approved a series of measures to curb the upward trend in infections, which will come into force on Sunday, such as mandatory face masks at outdoor gatherings with more than 100 attendees and the reduction of in-office work down to 50% in the public sector. EFE