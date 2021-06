The new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L), Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (C) and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid (R) pose during a joint photo with the new government ministers at the President's residence in Jerusalem, Israel, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid (C) arrives at the Israeli President residence, for a joint photo with the new government ministers at the President's residence in Jerusalem, Israel, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett waves during a joint photo with the new government ministers at the President's residence in Jerusalem, Israel, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli outgoing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday handed over his office to his successor, far-right politician Naftali Bennett, in a meeting that lasted only 25 minutes.

The eight-way coalition government was sworn on Sunday after Israeli lawmakers approved the new coalition government in a narrow 60-59 vote in the 120-seat parliament, putting an end to Netanyahu’s record 12-year run as premier.EFE

sar/ta-smq/mp